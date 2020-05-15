Group plans protest at Tri-County Health Department over frustration about restaurant closures

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of people plan to hold a protest in front of the Tri-County Health Department on Friday over frustrations that local restaurants have been penalized for disobeying current state guidelines by re-opening for in-person dining.

The group has called the event “End Tri-County’s Attack on Citizens!” on Facebook and several hundred people have expressed interest in attending, according to the social media site.

Two restaurants in Tri-County’s jurisdiction have come under scrutiny for disobeying Governor Jared Polis’ “Safer-At-Home” guidelines restricting restaurants from opening for in-person dining.

C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock opened for in-person dining on Mother’s Day. Video of the packed restaurant went viral, sparking a national discussion. Tri-County Health Department ordered the restaurant to close and the state suspended the restaurant’s license until it can prove it is not a threat to public safety.

Tri-County Health Department ordered Waters Edge Winery and Bistro to close after the restaurant received several warnings. The health department said the restaurant allowed people to dine-in on its patio and was not following social distancing guidelines, even after receiving several warnings.

The protest is planned for 12 p.m. at Tri-County Health Department.