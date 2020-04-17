Grocery delivery mix-up causes concern for Aurora couple amid COVID-19 outbreak

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora couple is questioning the practices of a popular grocery delivery service after they received a different customer’s order by mistake.

Everette Vinzant says an Instacart employee accidentally gave them another customer’s order, then returned 30 minutes later to take the items to the correct person.

“He was taking this food that has been out of his control for 20 or 30 minutes and has no idea what has been happening to it and then handing it to the next customer,” said Vinzant.

Vinzant says his wife is a nurse and is at a higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19. He says they do their best to limit the number of people they come into contact with, and feel passing along groceries that were in their possession may not help to slow the spread.

“I would be concerned that that would be a factor for viral transmission,” said Vinzant.

He contacted Instacart’s customer care about the situation but it is still unclear whether this is a common occurrence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

The CDC also notes there is likely a very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.

Instacart issued a statement on the situation, saying, “The safety and security of all Instacart customers and shoppers is a primary and fundamental concern for us at all times. We are looking into this situation and will reach out to the customer and shopper in question directly.”