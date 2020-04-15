Greeley, Weld County to open non-hospital isolation facility for coronavirus patients

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – An alternative care facility will soon be available to Weld County patients recovering from of Covid-19 who cannot isolate safely in their current living situation.

The Bonell Good Samaritan Society is providing a 30-unit apartment building through early June. The City of Greeley and the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment are responsible for managing, funding and establishing the site.

“This partnership is a testament to the willingness of our community to unite and rally together to offer solutions that help keep the entire Greeley community healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Greeley Mayor John Gates.

The new facility will open up hospital beds needed for critically ill patients.

Dr. Mark Wallace, Weld County Health Department Director, will review referrals from local hospitals, homeless shelters, and community corrections to identify individuals who would be eligible for the temporary housing.

The City of Greeley received $90,000 from the JBS Swift company to help cover the costs of the new Covid-19 personal isolation facility.

Anyone interested in helping support the needs and services of the facility should contact Emergency Manager Dan Frazen.