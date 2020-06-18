Greeley opens Centennial Pool, Island Grove Splash Park on June 20

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — June 20 is opening day for Centennial Pool and the Island Grove Splash Park, the City of Greeley announced on Thursday.

Centennial Pool will open for limited public swim times, limits attendance to 50 people or less and advance sign-up for two-hour blocks is required. City staff will clean the facility between swim sessions.

Swimmers can reserve public swim and lap time up to one week in advance, up to six people per reservation is allowed and groups must pay upon arrival. Check in with guest services staff is required.

Island Grove Splash Park, 304 N. 14th Ave., will open June 20 from noon-4 p.m. daily. City staff do not sanitize equipment and facilities, including seating and picnic areas.

Officials encourage swimmers to shower and dress in appropriate swim attire before they arrive. Swimmers should also bring adequate water and hand sanitizer.

Outside of public swim sessions, Centennial Pool will allow for swim club rentals and limited daily swim lessons.

Anyone with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath or any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, should not enter city facilities.