Greeley-Evans School District moving to 100% online learning amid surging COVID cases

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Greeley-Evans School District 6 announced Thursday evening that all students will be moving to online learning starting next week. The decision comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Weld County and across the Front Range.

Online classes will begin Nov. 16 for high school students. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade have Nov. 16 off and will start remote learning Nov. 17.

Superintendent Dr. Deirdre Pilch said remote learning will continue until winter break.

The district plans to resume in-person learning on Jan. 5, 2021.

“We have seen a significant increase in positive cases among students and staff. Many of our schools have already been forced to go fully remote. To support the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and community members, we must make this move to remote learning,” Pilch said in a message to families.

Preschool students will be given supplemental learning materials, Pilch said.

The superintendent said she made the decision after meeting with local health officials.

Pilch said the district cannot keep up with contact tracing, as 3,000 students and staff members are currently quarantined. She added that most cases are linked to “a positive family member, a weekend get-together, a Halloween party, or a student or staff member who came to the school while sick.”

“Nobody wants to do this. We are all tired of COVID-19. We want our ‘normal’ lives back. But it is evident that if we all do not adjust our behavior, do not take this pandemic seriously, we will prolong these restrictions and the pain this pandemic is causing hundreds of families every day,” Pilch said. “I am so sorry we have to close our brick and mortar schools. So many of you have told me we need to stay open and in-person. I am hopeful that if everyone does their part, stays safe and stops gathering socially, wears a mask in public, and takes other precautions, we can bring our students back to our schools in January after Winter Break.”

Greeley-Evans is the latest Front Range school district to move online. Others include Denver Public Schools (most students), Littleton Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Douglas County School District, Adams 12, Jeffco Public Schools and Aurora Public Schools.