Greeley beef team members to receive free COVID-19 testing

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Following multiple positive COVID-19 cases and now two deaths due to the virus, all beef team members at a Greeley beef production facility will receive free testing for COVID-19.

JBS USA says they are working with the U.S federal government, Gov. Polis, Sen. Gardner and the Centennial State Lab to secure COVID-19 tests for the team members.

“While the measures we have taken within our facility to improve safety have made a positive impact, COVID-19 remains a threat across the United States and in Weld County, which is why we are investing more than $1 million in COVID-19 testing kits for our team members,” said Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO.

JBS Greeley plans to use the Easter holiday weekend and paid holiday on Monday to coordinate team member testing. They also plan to further enhance deep cleaning efforts of the facility.

Currently, at least 42 JBS and Union members have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as eight employees who are not represented. Five of these individuals are hospitalized.

On Friday, the President of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 wrote to Gov. Polis and asked that the meat plant be shut down for at least seven days.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information is available.