Greeley barbershop reopens under Weld County’s “Safer-at-Work” guidelines

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A local barbershop reopened its doors Monday morning after Weld County’s “Stay-at-Home” order expired and the county instituted “Safer-at-Work” guidelines.

The Bar.Ber.Shop welcomed in its first customer at 9 a.m. Monday since it closed down due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The shop’s owner Jose Oregel said he invested in a professional cleaning company to disinfect the space twice ahead of Monday.

Oregel said his shop is much larger than most barbershops which allows him to easily spread out clients within the space.

Oregel said customers should expect haircuts to take an hour instead of 30 minutes; his staff has built in 30 extra minutes to disinfect hair tools, the chair and the workspace in between clients.

“It normally takes us 30 minutes for a haircut. Now it’s going to be an hour. It’s going to be less money but I can’t think about the money like that. It’s better for a little bit to come in then for nothing to come in,” said Oregel.

Oregel almost cancelled Monday’s re-opening over concerns about his license. He said the process to re-open has been confusing for small business owners who have received conflicting messages from the state and county officials.

On Sunday, Oregel said he received a call from the Governor’s Office informing him that he needed to wait until May 1 to re-open. Governor Polis said businesses that opened early and violated the state’s guidelines risked losing their licenses. He said Weld County Commissioners followed up with him twice Sunday encouraging him to re-open and letting him know they’d help in anyway possible.

Oregel called the Department of Regulatory Agencies early Monday morning. He said DORA informed him that his license would be protected because he was given permission to re-open from Weld County.

Oregel said he’s received calls from members of the community supporting him while other callers are furious he re-opened. Oregel said he’s doing what’s best for his employees and the community.

“I’m not a person that will live in fear and I speak for myself. I know my team is not a team that will live in fear either. If you are scared, I would recommend you just stay home,” said Oregel.