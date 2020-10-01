Greek houses lead to colleges as state’s biggest outbreak source

DENVER (KDVR) – Grade schools and universities have been the largest sources of COVID-19 outbreaks throughout September. For the last two weeks, fraternities and sororities have driven the uptick.

In most weeks ending in September, K-12 schools and colleges have taken over from offices, bars, and restaurants as the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak sources.

Offices and indoor work spaces accounted for as many outbreaks as colleges and universities last week, but together grade schools and colleges made up one quarter of Colorado’s total.

Outbreak waves have so far followed the patterns of which institutions have reopened after Colorado’s statewide lockdown. During summer months, bars and restaurants grew to become the state’s biggest outbreak source.

As the schoolyear began, the pattern shifted. Outbreaks at Colorado’s universities piled up, and K-12 schools adjusted their schedules to fit their own outbreaks.

This new wave of college-borne outbreaks has stemmed from communal living spaces on campuses. The notably large outbreak at the University of Colorado Boulder began in dormitories and off-campus gatherings, prompting the university to clamp down on student gatherings more tightly than any national university to date.

Though dormitories can be isolated, other communal student housing has proven harder to contain

Of the last week, all but the University of Colorado at Boulder’s COVID-19 outbreaks came from Greek houses.