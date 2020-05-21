Great American Beer Fest will be held online in October

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR)— The Great American Beer Festival® (GABF) is adjusting its event due COVID-19 and will be held online in October instead of at the Colorado Convention Center in September.

The GABF was originally scheduled for September 24-26 but will now be held October 16-17 online.

The Colorado Convention Center was designated as an alternative care site on May 20 by Gov. Jared Polis, therefore making the building unavailable for the GABF.

“While we are disappointed to not be gathering in Denver this fall for the craft beer community’s annual big tent event, the health and safety of our attendees, brewers, volunteers, judges, and employees is and always has been our top priority,” said Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association. “As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to be affected for the foreseeable future, we must stay true to our priorities and pursue other ways to host GABF.”

Officials who work for GABF said the event experiences will likely include virtual beer tastings, conversations with brewers, local brewery activations, and at-home beer and food pairing deliveries.

“We are thankful to be able to move forward with this year’s competition and have the opportunity to award brewers’ achievements and generate consumer awareness for beer styles and trends,” added Pease. “We look forward to celebrating the annual accomplishments in brewing excellence and unveiling this year’s winners.”

More information about the 2020 GABF logistics, schedule, and ticket options will be released in the coming months. For the latest news, follow @BrewersAssoc on Twitter.

Brewery registration opens on June 9. More information on the competition, style guidelines, and awards ceremony here.