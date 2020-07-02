Grant applications now being taken for Denver’s emergency food relief fund

DENVER (KDVR) – The creation of the Denver Emergency Food Relief Fund, which gives assistance to nonprofit organizations that provide groceries, meals and food distribution to Denver residents in need of food, was announced by the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) on Thursday.

Applications for the rapid response grant program, available to nonprofit organizations located within the City and County of Denver and serve Denver residents, are currently being accepted and are expected to close July 15, 2020 at 5 p.m.

“DDPHE is committed to supporting the basic needs of our vulnerable communities through this rapid response grant fund, as well our ongoing programs to implement the Denver Food Vision,” said Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald.

The funds are part of the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, to assist nonprofit organizations, including food pantries, faith-based organizations, and emergency food providers, in distributing food to seniors, those with disabilities, people with underlying health conditions and families or households where a member has contracted the COVID-19 virus.