DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden announced he will end the COVID national and public Health Emergencies on May 11. This will restructure the COVID response.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis said, “Governor Polis is thrilled that the White House intends to finally provide an end date for the federal emergency. Colorado was one of the first states to end pandemic-related health restrictions in July 2021 and was one of the first states to reopen and get kids back in school. The current Colorado declaration contains no restrictions and is focused on the state remaining eligible for funding under the federal emergency declaration, and the state declaration and will not outlast the end of the federal declaration.”

The emergency declarations made it possible for the government to offer COVID tests, some treatments and vaccines with no out-of-pocket expenses for Coloradans.

Adam Fox, the deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said costs could change now, depending on your insurance.

“For folks who have insurance, they may have a copay or have some out-of-pocket cost, but presumably the insurance company will cover some of the costs for vaccines and whatnot going forward, but for those folks who are uninsured, I think that is a real conundrum,” Fox said.

Plus, Fox said, Coloradans who have Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program will now be re-evaluated to see if they still qualify.

“They need to be ready to respond when this redetermination process starts,” he said.

On top of that, Colorado hospitals could lose some reimbursements. But Dr. Jaya Kumar, the chief medical officer of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, said the level of care will not change.

“It does not change the way we treat COVID. We will continue to treat COVID patients as we do in the hospitals, provide the same level of care, order testing or treatment as needed,” Kumar said.