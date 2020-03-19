Governor Polis says reopening closed schools in Colorado ‘increasingly unlikely’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Gov. Jared Polis provided an update Wednesday on the state's effort to combat COVID-19.

"Please don't be stupid - engage in social distancing," Polis said.

FUTURE OF SCHOOLS RE-OPENING

FOX31 told you on Tuesday that only 85 of the state's 178 districts have officially closed. The Colorado Education Association has asked Polis to issue a statewide order.

The governor did so Wednesday night, ordering all schools to stop in-person learning from March 23 to April 17.

The governor said Wednesday morning that already-closed schools may not reopen this year.

"While it's possible school might return this year, it's increasingly unlikely," Polis said.

LOCKDOWNS OR SHELTERS IN PLACE

Polis seemed to indicate that no such order was imminent, however, he did say local health departments had that authority.

"All of the additional social distancing measures that are applicable are being looked at and balanced with how long people can endure them," Polis said, adding, "You can't shut down everything forever."

CHILDCARE

Wednesday, Polis launched a website aimed at helping emergency workers -- including people who work in hospitals -- access to childcare.

A concern is that emergency workers won't report to work if they have a child at home because school is closed.

"Around 80,000 emergency workers have children under the age of 8," Polis said.

UNEMPLOYMENT WEBSITE

Polis has advised Coloradans who lost their job to go online during early morning hours or late at night. The website has gone down recently.