Polis ends all COVID-19 emergency health orders

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis ended the COVID-19 health emergency executive order Thursday and rescinded all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic.

“This has been a challenging year for our state and country. We’ve experienced pain and loss but through it all, Coloradans did their part, made good choices by wearing masks, socially distancing, and sacrificing moments with loved ones, and we succeeded in having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the nation,” Polis said.

Today I am ending the health emergency declaration in Colorado.



That means getting Coloradans back to work sooner and allowing our state to recover faster by ending the health emergency, and focusing on recovery and vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/wvLmRVfnYW — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 8, 2021

“We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground,” Polis said. “And while we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant. Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”

According to the governor’s office, 70.23% of adult Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governor signed a new executive order Thursday to focus on the measures related to Colorado’s recovery.