Governor Polis announces guidelines for safe elections on April 7

DENVER (KDVR) – Over 100 municipal elections are being held on April 7 in Colorado. Governor Polis has issued guidance to ensure safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to ensure that Coloradans across our state are able to participate in their local elections and that this pandemic does not impact our democratic process,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“It’s critical that Coloradans stay home during this time to the extent they can, but it’s also critical that they exercise their right to vote in all elections whether it’s for your fire district, electric coop, or town. Clerks have been working hard preparing for these elections, and we want to support them and hold them accountable for making sure Coloradans can safely exercise our right to vote.”

The Colorado Municipal League (CML) and Governor Polis guidance for local elections include:

Encouraging absentee methods of voting where possible

Following the social distance guidance provided in Public Health Order 20-24

Encouraging early voting and voting during off-peak hours, where voter crowds may be smaller throughout the day

Drive-up voting or ballot drop off for eligible voters

Consulting guidance provided by CML and local health agencies regarding how to safely conduct municipal elections