Governor asks health providers for help as 20% of COVID-19 tests are missing information

DENVER (KDVR) — As many as 20 percent of COVID-19 tests that are submitted to laboratories have missing information that is delaying the state’s investigation, according to a letter Gov. Jared Polis sent this week to Colorado health care providers.

“Our State staff are currently spending hours of time trying to track down personal contact information. This lack of information can result in incorrect or outdated contact information being entered into a record, and it slows down the pace of investigation and hinders our ability to follow up with key messages such as how an individual should properly isolate themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the letter, dated April 27, said.

The governor asked for medical providers to gather more details about a patient, including name, date of birth, sex, race, ethnicity, address – including city and county – the physician’s name, the lab information and any other details that would be needed to locate the patient for any follow-up meetings.

The most concerning piece of missing information has to do with patients’ addresses and phone numbers, said Alicia Cronquist, Chief of the Public Health Informatics and Refugee branch of the state health department. “We need that information so we can follow up quickly when people are reported, so that we can do our contact tracing investigation.”

Cronquist said because there are so many more providers who are conducting tests right now, her group felt it was important to call attention to the data collection, something folks maybe didn’t realize was crucial, she said. “We are seeing quite a bit more missing information now during COVID-19 than usual.”

Cronquist said the team does not want to delay case investigations while it is hunting down contact information.

“I think that we’re doing the best we can to get all that information when we order a test,” said Dr. Stephen Cobb, the vice president and physician executive for Centura Health’s Denver Metro Group, one of many organizations that received the letter.

Cobb said he wasn’t surprised by the letter, as it can be difficult to gather details from vulnerable populations and individuals who are unconscious. He said he shared the letter with the group’s “incident command” for its 17 hospitals.

“I think that when patients come in and they’re very, critically ill, we’re not able to collect all the information that we would need to get that test ordered, and so in a certain segment of the population, even though we all know the right thing to do, we just can’t do it,” he said.

Cobb said the lack of some patient information isn’t preventing hospitals from receiving results in a timely manner. Earlier on during the pandemic, however, he said hospitals did experience delays in receiving information about COVID-19 test results.

“This was a big problem when primarily CDPHE was doing all the testing, and they had a hard time managing all those results in general and having missing pieces in those results made it difficult to give them back to us. These days, we’re not experiencing delays in getting the results back,” said Cobb.

A Weld County spokesperson said it is not unusual for patient data to be missing in the state’s database.

“Our epidemiologists and disease investigation team work to ‘fill-in’ the gaps in information as they complete their investigations at the local level,” a county spokesperson said. “This is why you may see some case count information fluctuate on our webpage and other local public health agencies webpages. As more information is known about a case, it may change things like where a specific case is located (it might shift to another county).”

Cobb said medical providers at his group’s hospitals follow a specific template that encourages the collection of complete information.

“It makes it really hard for a physician or a physician assistant or nurse practitioner to enter this order without getting all of the information,” he said.

Cobb said in fewer than one percent of cases at his hospital group, COVID-19 tests are inadvertently canceled because there is not enough critical information to send the test forward.