Gov. Polis will provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Gov. Polis will be joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Michelle Barnes, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, and Dean Williams, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The governor’s news conference comes as U.S. health officials announced new recommended COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans on Wednesday morning.

You can watch the news conference above on FOX31 NOW. We will update this story when the news conference ends.