Gov. Polis: Wear face coverings when going out of your home

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has advised all people in Colorado to wear non-medical, cloth face coverings when going out of their homes for essential activities, to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“Cloth masks should be part of everyone’s hygiene practices,” Polis said while issuing the new guidance at a news conference Friday.

Medical masks, which are in short supply nationwide, should be saved for medical workers, Polis said.

Coloradans can use any cloth that covers the nose and mouth, the governor said, such as homemade masks.

The new guidance on wearing a mask or face covering is in addition to the social distancing guidelines, which remain in effect.

After wearing a mask, you should wash it on a washing machines hottest setting and thoroughly wash your hands, Polis said.