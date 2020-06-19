Gov. Polis warns Colorado’s success in fighting COVID-19 is being threatened by other states

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado continues its phased reopening, Gov. Jared Polis warned that the Centennial State could join a growing trend of COVID-19 resurgences across the country.

Twelve out of the past 14 days have marked a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado, Polis said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

“We’re seeing a lot of cause for concern in neighboring states,” Polis said.

Places like Utah and Arizona are showing a faster spread of the virus.

“We’re actually the only state in the Pacific or Mountain time zones that has seen a steady decline in cases,” the governor said.

Polis fears Colorado can’t stand alone as an island of success for long. He pointed to a recent outbreak in Boulder County as a lesson from which to learn. More than 100 college students have been infected with the virus in Boulder.

“These are largely graduating students and CU students that weren’t following health guidelines,” Polis said. “They had parties.”

State health authorities insist wearing face masks and social distancing are the best ways to prevent a relatively small outbreak from spreading across the state.

“We as a society need to learn to live with this virus and not give it an environment that allows it to grow exponentially and overwhelm our hospitals and cost thousands or tens of thousands of lives of Coloradans,” Polis said. “That’s fundamentally our challenge.”

It has been three and a half months since Colorado’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced.