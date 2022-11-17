DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will be working from home after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday, a spokesperson from his office announced.

On a snowy day when many employees ended up working from home to stay off the icy roads, Polis is continuing his duties as governor from his Boulder residence because of the coronavirus.

His office said he is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic but continues to test after a known exposure and will remain isolated for five days if symptoms do not occur.

As a reminder, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a tweet Thursday afternoon: “Respiratory viruses, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 are spreading across Colorado and the nation. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting your COVID-19 and flu vaccines, staying home when sick, and washing your hands.”

If you are sick and have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and stay home.