Gov. Polis signs order allowing CDPHE to stop admissions at hospitals that have reached capacity

DENVER (KDVR) — A new executive order from Gov. Jared Polis gives the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment the ability prevent hospitals from taking in new patients when they have reached capacity.

The order comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Colorado at rates not seen at any point, including when the virus was first detected here in March.

Polis’ order requires hospitals to notify the state when they reach capacity. CDPHE will then have the ability to order the hospital to stop intake of new patients and transfer them to other nearby hospitals.

This order, however, still allows and requires hospitals to stabilize any patients brought to them before transferring them.

The executive order is currently set to expire in 30 days. You can read the full text of the executive order here.