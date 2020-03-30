Gov. Polis sends positive message in press conference

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis discussed the impact from measures the state has taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in his press conference on Monday, March 30.

Each action was taken at a certain date. The impact date is after the 14 day incubation period, which shows the impact of the action taken.

The effect of closing bars and restaurants, as well as schools, has slowed the doubling time of COVID-19 from two to five days.

The impact of the stay-at-home order is already being reflected through the Colorado Department of Transportation numbers. Polis highlighted a 60% reduction of cars on the road from four weeks ago.

Reminding everyone this is not vacation time, he praised his citizens for the reduction of travel to the mountains and Western Slope.

The impact dates for the 50% reduction in work environments and the stay-at-home order will come in the next week or so.

Polis explained Colorado’s Major Disaster Declaration approval places the National Guard in Title 32, which means the federal government is paying for their activities. He applauded their support with over 10 drive-through testing sites and the Army Core of Engineers’ assistance in the construction of beds and hospitals.

“I just want to express our profound gratitude to the people of Colorado, just as I told the President of the United States, for the critical help of the Colorado National Guard and the Army Core of Engineers in this critical time,” Polis said.

In addition to the facts and figures, Polis encouraged the connectivity factor even in physical separation. “Just because we’re physically distant, doesn’t mean we need to be emotionally distant,” he said.

“In fact, this is a time we need to be more together than ever before as we face this crisis.”

He acknowledged and encouraged everyone to continue the acts of kindness he’s witnessed and heard about. “We are all in this together,” he said.