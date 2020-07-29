Gov. Polis scolds those who gathered at large rodeo and concert in Weld County

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis scolded large crowds that attended a rodeo and concert near Lochbuie in Weld County over the weekend. He said such events could lead to more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Polis said the gatherings are downright dangerous, especially when the state is trying to keep virus’ spread under control.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sunday’s event, where video showed little social distancing and mask usage.

“No government policy can force anybody not to be stupid. But I’m calling on Colorado not to be stupid. We are at a point where about one in 500 Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus. In that kind of environment, that can be mass-spreading event,” Polis said during a news conference Tuesday.

Polis said he continues to be concerned and that trends continue heading in the wrong direction.

However, the governor said the state was still below a 5% COVID-19 positivity rate, which is the maximum rate recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Polis is still waiting for the impact the state’s mask mandate and 10 p.m. last call orders might have.

Testing was also a main focus of Polis’ news conference.

He said efforts continue to provide faster, quicker testing at sites across the state.

At the Pepsi Center, there was no problem with testing. However, Polis said results were still taking too long.

“We have to walk and chew gum at the same time, meaning that we need a wider front door and easier access to testing, but it also needs to be processed quicker,” Polis added.

The governor is pushing to have test results ready within two days. It’s a time frame, he said, that could help keep better track of the virus’ spread.