Watch at 1:45 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and Colorado’s leading epidemiologist will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 figures in the state Tuesday.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

This comes as every Colorado county is now considered an area of high community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under these guidelines, the CDC recommends everyone indoors wears a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

The governor's briefing will start at 1:45 p.m.