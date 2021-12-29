Gov. Polis provides pandemic update as omicron becomes dominant variant

DENVER (KDVR) — Cases are once again on the rise in Colorado, and the state is seeing a reversal of its downward hospitalization trend.

On Christmas day, Colorado had 992 confirmed COVID-19 patients. On Dec. 28 that number has risen to 1,057 COVID-19 patients.

The omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the state, accounting for 91% of all COVID cases, according to state genome sequencing data.

Cases reflect the omicron variant’s rapid spread. The holidays were marked by a slowdown in COVID metrics before the state released the most recent batch of data, and the new data changes the tune sharply.

The daily number of new cases has doubled since Dec. 16, from 1,633 a day to over 3,800.

Severe illnesses are beginning to trail the upswing in cases, too. Since Christmas Day, there are 85 more COVID patients in hospitals, and the number of COVID hospital admissions has shot up 50% since Dec. 21.

Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France provided a pandemic update Wednesday.

