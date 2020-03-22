Gov. Polis orders non-critical workplaces in Colorado to reduce in-person workforce by 50%

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced order that non-critical workplaces in Colorado temporarily reduce their in-person workforce by 50%.

The order, announced Sunday, does not apply to businesses that can prove employees can remain six feet apart during the workday.

Video: Watch full news conference from Gov. Polis

Critical businesses that Polis said will not be subject to the order include: healthcare operations, critical infrastructure, critical manufacturing, critical retail, critical services, news media, financial institutions, provider of necessities to the economically disadvantaged, construction, defense, public safety, vendors to the public sector and critical services and critical government functions.

The full list of exempt businesses may include additional industries. The governor said full details of the order will be released later Sunday.

“We really want to encourage [even] those [critical] employers to step up and still make sure at least 50% of their workforce can telecommute,” Polis said.

“If we do not do more, our health care system will be overwhelmed,” Polis said at his news conference. He added that without taking stricker measures, “We could be forced into a wartime triage situation.”

“At the height of the virus in Colorado we might need 7,000 more ventilators than we have today,” Polis said.