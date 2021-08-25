Watch at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Polis gives update on Colorado’s pandemic recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado, Gov. Polis is providing the latest information on how the state is handling the pandemic.

According to state data, Colorado had 676 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — the highest number since mid-May. A majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Recent data shows that unvaccinated people accounted for 83.3% of hospitalizations in a single week in August.

