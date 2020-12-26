Gov. Polis extends order providing cash payments to unemployed Coloradans

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the increase in COVID-19 cases and how parents need to enroll their children in school during the pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that he has extended an executive order providing one-time cash payments to people experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.

The order allows the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to make $375 payments to qualifying individuals through Feb. 28, 2021.

When Polis announced the payments in late October, he said roughly 435,000 Coloradans would qualify for the money.

The funds go to unemployed people who were previously making less than $52,000 annually and qualified for unemployment at least once since March 15.

The stimulus will cost the state $168 million.

When Polis announced the program, he said the funding will come from the following sources:

“$148.9 million in anticipated reversions to the General Fund from the Medical Services Premium line due to lower than estimated growth in Medicaid enrollment and an extension of federal matching funds; $13.8 million in existing funds in the Disaster Emergency Fund; $5.3 million from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund. After these transfers, the State Emergency Reserve will have a remaining designated balance of approximately $150M.”

The governor also extended an executive order allowing political parties to continue utilizing remote operations in order to slow to spread of COVID-19.

Both executive orders will expire in 30 days unless they are extended.