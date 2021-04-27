Gov. Polis, Dr. Herlihy discuss mask requirements in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As more Coloradans and Americans get their COVID-19 vaccine, many communities are reconsidering mask mandates – especially in outdoor settings.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and CDPHE State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy are expected to discuss this in part during a news conference they’re holding at noon.
The Colorado news conference will come on the heels of a news conference held by President Joe Biden at 11:15 a.m.
You can watch both streams live on FOX31 NOW in the player above. You will need to refresh this story after Biden is done speaking to see Polis’ event.