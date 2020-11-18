Gov. Polis calls lawmakers back for special session to help economic recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 infections continue to surge in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis is calling in backup. He announced Tuesday lawmakers are working on a plan to restore the state’s economy. With Denver being a hotspot in Colorado, some are concerned about lawmakers gathering right now.

State House and Senate leaders said protecting members is paramount. The state is releasing guidance to ensure that happens.

Lawmakers have not released details about when or how long they plan to meet but they did confirm they plan to meet in-person. The state is recommending they conduct business remotely as much as possible.

Personal protective equipment will be on hand. Members will need to get tested before session starts and anyone coming into the Capitol will be screened.

Polis acknowledged lawmakers are taking a risk by meeting in-person but leaders said they have to act now help people who need it the most.

“Many people are going to ask, ‘Why now? Why not wait until when legislative session starts in January?’ And frankly, January will be too late for too many small businesses, restaurants, bars and too many Coloradans who are on the brink of eviction and foreclosure,” said House Speaker-Designate Alec Garnett.

Lawmakers are looking to provide around $200 million of relief for certain small businesses, housing assistance and child care providers.

The governor also wants to expand broadband access for students and teachers for remote learning. Only Democrats spoke at the announcement but they said this will be a bipartisan effort.

One Senate Republican tells FOX31 this is a good move as people continue to fight for their livelihoods.

Earlier this year, both chambers passed a resolution that allows remote legislating. Lawmakers say high-risk members of the General Assembly will likely utilize that opportunity.