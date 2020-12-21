Going skiing for the holidays? Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is days away. And while many people will be celebrating the holidays a little differently this year due to COVID-19, some will head to the slopes to get some skiing or snowboarding in.
The Colorado ski industry learned many lessons over the past six weeks and is providing guests, both those that have already visited and those that will in the future, some helpful tips and reminders on what to expect and what is expected of them during their visit.
These are the recommendations and requirements, put together by Colorado Ski Country USA:
- COVID-19 safety protocols: Guests should visit ski area websites, social media and other channels to ensure they have the most up-to-date information on any COVID-19 protocols and restrictions and understand what is expected during their visit. Colorado Ski Country’s COVID-19 webpage will be updated throughout the winter with tips, information and the most up-to-date resort protocols.
- Masks/Face Coverings: Visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose in all indoor and outdoor public places, except when eating or drinking. This includes in lift and gondola lines, while riding a lift or gondola and when in a warming area. Once socially distant and skiing or snowboarding a mask may be removed. It’s important to remember that after each run, face coverings must be in place when approaching a lift line with mouths and noses covered.
- Lifts and Lift Lines: Ski parties will be allowed to load lifts together at full capacity. Parties that are not together will have at least one seat between them on lifts. Parties that are uncomfortable riding with other parties will be allowed to ride as a single party but should be prepared to wait to ride a lift alone and to consider arriving after the morning rush. Social distancing of 6 feet is required.
- Gondolas and Gondola Lines: While signage and other markers will help maintain social distancing, guests in a gondola line will not have skis or snowboards attached to their feet and are asked to be extra vigilant at keeping distance when in line. Masks and face coverings covering the nose and mouth are required when in line. Ski parties will be allowed to load gondolas together at full capacity. Up to two unrelated parties can load a gondola together up to 50 percent of capacity. Parties that are uncomfortable riding with other parties will be allowed to ride as a single party but should be prepared to wait to ride a gondola alone and to consider arriving after the morning rush.
- Food and Beverage– Ski areas will be following all local and state requirements for food and beverage options. This may include restricted or no indoor dining. Guests can expect to find outdoor seating, grab and go and order ahead options. Where indoor dining is available, it will be limited so be sure to plan ahead and determine if reservations are needed.
- Transportation- Ski areas will be following state and local guidance for transportation services, which will include limited capacities on ski area shuttles. Ski areas have expanded drop off locations for visitors who wish to drop off the majority of their party and then use public transit or resort shuttle services.
- Reservations and Advance Purchase Requirements– Most ski areas are requiring the prepurchase of single day lift tickets, rentals and ski school before arrival. Check with the ski area before visiting to understand all advance purchase policies. Additionally, some ski areas are requiring reservations for ski area access, parking or specific pass products.
- All visitors to Winter Park will need a reservation. Click here for more information
- Copper Mountain will require parking reservations. Click here for more information
- Eldora will require parking reservations. Click here for more information
- Visitors to Aspen Snowmass that have an Ikon Pass will need to make a reservation. Click here for more information
- Visitors to Arapahoe Basin that have an Ikon Pass will need to make a reservation. Click here for more information