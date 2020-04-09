Glenwood Springs makes wearing face coverings in public mandatory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Glenwood Springs City Council voted Tuesday night to require face coverings while in public.

According to the Post Independent, the rule applies to both residents and retail workers. It will stay in effect until at least April 26.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis recommended Coloradans wear face coverings when out in public.

According to the city's website, “All members of the public are required to wear face coverings for all essential activities outside their homes.”

The covering must cover a person’s nose and mouth.

Bandannas, scarves and clothing without holes are considered acceptable.

A spokesman for the Glenwood Springs Police Department says people exercising outdoors, don’t necessarily have to wear the face cover. But citizens inside a public place will get a “friendly reminder” to wear one if they’re not.