Gatherings limited to 10 people from 2 households under new Colorado ‘Safer at Home’ order

DENVER (KDVR) — Personal gatherings in Colorado are now limited to 10 people from no more than two separate households, in response to what the state health department calls an “alarming increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The change to the “Safer at Home” public health order was issued Friday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Some counties, including Denver, Arapahoe, and Adams, currently have stricter limits on gatherings, and those orders still apply.

Current county gathering restrictions

Denver: 5 people or less

Arapahoe: 5 people or less

Adams: 5 people or less

The health department says it appears people are interacting more and have relaxed precautions they are taking, based on case data since July showing “social gatherings and community exposures have become more common among new cases.”

“We are asking everyone to ‘shrink their bubble’ to reduce the spread,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE.

The changes do not apply to counties that are at the “Protect Our Neighbors” level of the state’s reopening framework, where local governments can decide limits. You can check a county’s current level on the state’s website.