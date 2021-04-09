Garfield County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed to public due to COVID-19 outbreak

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that their office and detention facility will be temporarily closed to the the public after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Glenwood Springs location.

According to the sheriff’s office, four staff members and 17 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

All of the inmates who contracted the virus were in the same area of the jail and are being quarantined and treated at the facility by Correctional Health Partners. The Sheriff’s Office says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is sending a rapid response team to test all inmates and staff.

Per Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, any “normal” office services that the public might require, such as fingerprinting, records requests and VIN inspections will still be provided at the Rifle Annex location.

The sheriff’s office says they are working closely with the County Health Department and the CDPHE to alleviate the outbreak and that they will provide more information as it becomes available.