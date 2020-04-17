Gardner proposes tougher penalties for Covid-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Senator Cory Gardner plans to introduce a new bill aimed at Covid-19 related scams and fraud. The Combating Egregious Advertising through Sentencing Enhancement Act (CEASE), would greatly increase fines and punishment for false advertising during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented challenge that Coloradans everywhere are rising to meet, but unfortunately there are bad actors who want to prey on the fear and uncertainty caused by this pandemic to rip off the most vulnerable among us,“ Garnder said.

The CEASE act would increase the Federal Trade Commission’s penalties during the Covid-19 crisis. The proposed increased penalties are:

False advertising – from a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail for the first offense to a $50,000 fine and/or up to a year in jail.

Making it a felony and increasing the fine for repeat offenses, from $10,000 and/or up to one year in jail to $250,000 and/or one to five years in jail.

The CEASE Act would be in effect from the date of enactment to the last day of the described public health emergency.