‘Full trailers of nothing but toilet paper’; Trucking companies see uptick of goods coming to Denver

DENVER (KDVR)-- The empty aisles in grocery stores becoming all-too frequent, as shoppers stock up across Colorado.

And as grocery stores are scrambling to restock the shelves, the people working along that supply chain are starting to see a wave of goods coming in.

"Full trailers of nothing but toilet paper," said Safety Director of Load to Ride Richard Mizell. "Three full truck loads which we never see."

The company receives freights from all over the country, and delivers them to distribution centers across the metro, from Walmart to King Soopers.

"From 6 to 7 it'll get really really slammed in here," Mizell said. "Everything from spaghetti sauce to salad dressing."

Mizell says the uptick in activity highlights the necessity of the trucking industry for the American consumer, especially during times when certain items are hard to come by.

"Once a truck driver goes down, that truck and trailer are just sitting," Mizell said. "Right now you see how important we are. Imagine if you didn't have trucks."

A spokesperson for King Soopers tells the Problem Solvers, "We are working with our key suppliers to replenish the items customer are looking for, and there is not a supply access issue. With the increase in customer traffic our supply chain team has doubled their efforts to get products to our stores and our store teams are working as quickly as possible to get products on the shelves."