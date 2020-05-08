FTC warns marketers to stop false COVID-19 product claims

NEW YORK – MAY 26: Dietary supplements are seen for sale in a shop May 26, 2010 in New York City. A U.S. government probe into herbal and dietary supplements found that some contain contaminants and use false marketing claims. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Unsubstantiated claims for products and therapies to treat or prevent COVID-19 are the target of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warning letters.

The new wave of 45 letters is the fourth set of warnings the FTC has sent as part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers from COVID-19 related scams.

The FTC previously sent warning letters to sellers of:

Intravenous (IV) “therapies” with high doses of Vitamin C

Ozone therapy

Purported stem cell treatments

Vitamins & herbs

Colloidal silver

Teas

Essential oils

Shields claimed to boost the immune system by protecting the wearer from electromagnetic fields

Homeopathic treatments

Music therapy

Other products pitched as scientifically proven coronavirus treatments or preventatives

The FTC states that one or more of the efficacy claims made by the marketers are unsubstantiated because they are not supported by scientific evidence, and therefore violate the FTC Act.

Letter recipients are advised to immediately stop making all claims that their products can treat or cure COVID-19, and to notify the FTC within 48 hours about the specific actions they have taken.