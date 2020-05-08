FTC warns marketers to stop false COVID-19 product claims

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – Unsubstantiated claims for products and therapies to treat or prevent COVID-19 are the target of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warning letters.
The new wave of 45 letters is the fourth set of warnings the FTC has sent as part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers from COVID-19 related scams.
The FTC previously sent warning letters to sellers of:
- Intravenous (IV) “therapies” with high doses of Vitamin C
- Ozone therapy
- Purported stem cell treatments
- Vitamins & herbs
- Colloidal silver
- Teas
- Essential oils
- Shields claimed to boost the immune system by protecting the wearer from electromagnetic fields
- Homeopathic treatments
- Music therapy
- Other products pitched as scientifically proven coronavirus treatments or preventatives
The FTC states that one or more of the efficacy claims made by the marketers are unsubstantiated because they are not supported by scientific evidence, and therefore violate the FTC Act.
Letter recipients are advised to immediately stop making all claims that their products can treat or cure COVID-19, and to notify the FTC within 48 hours about the specific actions they have taken.