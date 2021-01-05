Frustration grows over lack of COVID-19 vaccine information in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Questions continue to pour in to FOX31 from people having major problems trying to learn more about how to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Many viewers say they are frustrated and concerned over not being able to get information about when and where they can be vaccinated.

James Ashworth is looking for answers, too, for people in groups 1A and 1B, which include residents in nursing homes and people over age 70.

Ashworth has been asking, “When might we get it. Are we going to get it?”

The 83-year-old lives in an independent living facility connected to a nursing home in Westminster. He’s spent hours trying to figure out when he and his neighbors will get the shot.

“I have gotten absolutely nowhere with them. It’s a shame we can’t get a direct answer as to who will administer the shots and when,” said Ashworth.

Another man, Art, a 75-year-old from Littleton, is also frustrated over the rollout. He and his wife have spent what seems like days looking for vaccine information.

“So, we started asking pharmacies like King Soopers and Walgreens, ‘What’s up with the vaccine?’ We don’t know any more than you know,” said Art.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) website does not provide specific steps about when people will get the shots. One section titled, “When can my family and I get the vaccine?” does not provide a clear answer.

It does say it could be months.

That has Art hopping mad at the governor’s lack of information.

“He (the governor) didn’t say anything about time frames or that this would take ’til the middle of January or nothing. So, you’re in the dark.”

So far, the state has administered 43% of the more than 260,000 doses it has received. Many people now are just wanting to know when they’ll get theirs.

We attempted to contact CDPHE regarding the viewer’s frustrations. A spokesperson said the department is working on a response.