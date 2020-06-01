Frontier Airlines begins temperature checks for all passengers, team members Monday

A Frontier Airlines jetl taxis for takeoff from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday against the airline over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Frontier Airlines announced it will begin checking crew members’ and passengers’ temperatures before they board.

The screenings will begin Monday, June 1. They will be performed with “touchless” thermometers, Frontier said.

Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will be denied boarding. If time allows, they will be able to rest and be given a second test. If that test is also at or above 100.4 degrees, the passenger will be told they cannot board due to health concerns.

“Frontier will work with that customer to rebook travel on a later date or otherwise accommodate the traveler’s preferences with respect to their reservation,” the airline said in a statement.

Airline employees will be screened at the beginning of their shift.

“The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings

add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard,” said Barry Biffle, Frontier Airlines CEO. “This new step during the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and elevated disinfection procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers an assurance that their wellbeing is our foremost priority and we are taking every measure to help them travel

comfortably and safely.”