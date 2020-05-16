Front Range restaurants find new ways to survive amid uncertain future

DENVER (KDVR) — Two months ago, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asked all restaurants to close their dining spaces in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It is still unclear when they can expect to reopen.

In the meantime, restaurants are fighting to survive, many of them relying on take-out and delivery to stay afloat.

“It’s been surreal, is the best word I can figure out ,” said Jen Jasinski. The well-known Denver chef and restaurant owner is getting ready to launch a whole new concept called The Flavor Dojo.

The pop-up restaurant will run out of her restaurant Rioja in Larimer Square. The concept is perfectly suited for the existing social distancing guidelines. The Flavor Dojo offers a menu of healthy food bowls to-go for lunch Monday through Friday.

“This is the kind of food I make myself everyday for lunch, so maybe other people want it. If people love it, that could be really cool — give us a revenue stream,” said Jasinski

In Castle Rock, Union transformed its empty dining space into a wine shop.

“We have been doing everything we can since the day the governor said, ‘I’m sorry but you’re going to have to shut your doors,'” said Union manager Megan Bull.

The dining-room-turned-shop is filled with bottles from their wine list. Bull says their wine selection is part of what Union is known for.

“I think a lot of people are waiting to get back out and kind of enjoy dining, so it’s somewhat of a happy medium,” said Bull.

Polis has said he will make a call on opening dining rooms at restaurants on May 25. If he does give the green light, he has hinted at social distancing restrictions such as limited capacity.

Polis said the decision will be based on recent data from the “Safer-at-Home” order.