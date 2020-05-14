Front range emissions testing resumes on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) – Air Care Colorado (ACC) will open 10 inspection stations for vehicle emissions testing on Friday, May 15 at 8 A.M.

To help reduce expecting long wait times during the first few weeks:

March and April renewals should get their inspections as soon as possible. No late fees will be assessed for a short period after the emissions program resumes.

May renewals are being urged to NOT get an emissions inspection now, but to wait until June. May registrations will not be late, there is a 30-day grace period following the last day of each renewal month.

Motorists who applied for and received Registration Extension letters from the Division of Motor Vehicle are urged to wait to get their inspections until June, they will have until June 26 to register their vehicles.

The following Air Care Colorado emissions inspections locations will be open starting May 15 at 8 am:

Arvada 5185 Marshall St., Arvada, CO, 80002 Boulder 5655 Airport Blvd., Boulder, CO, 80301 Broomfield 1609 Teller St., Broomfield, CO, 80020 County Line 8494 S. Colorado Blvd., Littleton, CO, 80126 Denver Southeast 10190 E. Warren Ave., Denver, CO, 80231 Ft. Collins 835 SE Frontage Rd., Ft. Collins, CO, 80524 Greeley 2844 W. 30th St., Greeley, CO, 80631 Northglenn 1950 E/112th Ave., Northglenn, CO, 80233 Sheridan 2802 W. Mansfield Ave., Sheridan, CO, 80110 Stapleton 12042 E. 30th Ave., Aurora, CO, 80010

Safety measures include:

Emissions inspectors will wear masks and gloves at all times, practice social distancing as much as possible and periodically clean and disinfect surfaces

Motorists will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and be limited to only one person per vehicle

Customers with vehicles from model year 2000 and newer or model year 1981 and older will pay from their vehicles

Customers getting emissions tests for vehicles between model years 1982 and 1999 will wait in a booth while their vehicles are tested

No more than three customers will be allowed in a booth at one time, and they will maintain six feet of distance at all times

Only one customer will pay at a time as they exit the booth