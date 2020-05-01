Volunteers help local business provide 500 pizzas to first responders

DENVER (KDVR) — Police officers and essential workers received 500 pizzas from a local business, thanks to some very special volunteers.

The Denver Dream Center raised $12,000 to buy supplies and pay the workers at Anthony’s Pizza on Evans Avenue.

The staff then spent the day making 500 pizzas to deliver to Denver police officers and other first responders.

“It means the community that we serve also cares about frontline officers and for that, we are very grateful,” said Denver police Chief Paul Pazen.

Pazen emphasizes that the best way to keep our first responders safe is to follow Colorado’s “Safer at Home” guidelines, but efforts by volunteers to encourage community support are important as well.

“That’s exactly how we have to get through this, by working together,” he said.

Denver Dream Center Director Pastor Bryan Sederwall tells the Problem Solvers he wants to raise support for more businesses that can help essential workers.

“We know that some people have the ability to give, a lot of people have the need to receive,” he said.

The effort has a new hashtag: #DenverIsBetterTogether.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer. For more information, visit the Denver Dream Center’s website.

Anthony’s Pizza CEO John LeBel tells FOX31, “it is amazing these guys picked us as the go-to company to deliver this food.”

Volunteers included former Broncos player Jordan Norwood, who said donating is a way to “support the frontline workers and small businesses at the same time.”

Other Dream Center volunteers included professional barber J.J. Villafuerte and community organizer and business owner Lumumba Sayers.