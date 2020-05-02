North Denver man organizes donation effort to help Navajo Nation, hard-hit by COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — During the COVID-19 crisis, a north Denver man has gone from helping his community to helping a Native American community.

For the past six weeks, Lucas Garcia, a Navy veteran, has collected and delivered meals and face masks to at-risk residents around north Denver.

“It’s the community coming together,” says Garcia. “And making stuff like this happen.”

Now, he has turned his sights to the plight of the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners region.

“I’m Navajo, so in my heart, I felt like I needed to do something,” he says.

For the past few days, Garcia has been collecting water, toys, clothing and hand sanitizer.

The caravan leaves for New Mexico early Saturday morning.