Metro-area teens raise $44,000, donate supplies to Colorado health care workers

DENVER (KDVR) — For many 15-year-olds, keeping up with school and activities can feel like a full-time job. But Stephen Zhang, a Cherry Creek High School junior, is already running his own organization.

Zhang is the C.E.O. of Youth Creates. Zhang along with Youth Creates team members Sarah Gao and Andrew Lu started a mask drive in March to raise money for personal protective equipment for Colorado health care workers.

The drive raised more than $44,000, which allowed Youth Creates to be able to deliver thousands of N-95 masks, surgical masks and protective gowns to 23 hospitals and clinics in Colorado.

The Youth Creates team says they are very thankful to the community who rallied behind them and donated to the mask drive.