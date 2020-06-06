Local T-shirt printing company steps up to help other local businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — Justin Renaud and Nick Black, the owners of Lab Seven, came up with an idea to help local small businesses during quarantine. Lab Seven is a T-shirt printing business that makes shirts for local businesses around the community.

”We’re more than willing to help all Colorado small businesses that want to create a product offering to their customers where they are not necessarily able to right now,” said Black.

They designed T-shirts that are quarantine-themed that anyone can buy. $10 of each shirt sold goes directly to a small local business of the customer’s choice.

The T-shirt themes range from Tiger King, to toilet paper, and the Rockies’ canceled opening day.

Lab Seven has paired up with over 40 Colorado small businesses and has raised over $8,000 from the shirts so far.

“We have a community of people who love our business and there’s no way for them to just come in. We can’t do curbside pick-up for rock climbing gyms,” said Thomas Betterton, the owner of Denver Bouldering Club. Denver Bouldering Club is one of many local businesses benefitting from the T-shirts Lab Seven created.

“We’re talking about people who are trying to do the right thing and trying to make the world a better place so just giving them a neat opportunity like this, it’s such a win-win,” said Betterton.

A local business, helping to save local businesses, one T-shirt at a time.

“Just sticking together and supporting each other, I really think that’s how we are going to get through this,” said Black.

If you want to purchase a T-shirt from Lab Seven to support a local business or want your company to partner with Lab Seven, there is more information on their website.