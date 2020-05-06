Firestone man does something super to help local heroes

FIRESTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — Some superheroes have alter egos. By day, Clark Kent is a reporter, Peter Parker is a newspaper photographer and then there’s Abel Gutierrez: an I.T. Manager at CenturyLink.

When he’s not busy untangling a world wide web of problems, Gutierrez likes to focus on his passion for performing.

He’s a member of Colorado’s cosplay community!

“It started with my kids. My son wanted to be a transformer that turned into a car,” Gutierrez explained.

Since 2013, Gutierrez has been creating cosplay costumes for his children and for himself.

Each year, he looks forward to coming up with new costumes for his favorite events.

“We did a large Witcher group in 2016 and we won best in show at Denver Comic-Con,” Gutierrez said.

But with no guaranteed conventions in sight, Gutierrez cultivated his creativity into something else.

“The call came out on a cosplay forum that I’m a member of that people were requesting ear savers, which basically sit on the back of your head and holds the straps for what would normally hook on your ears,” he said.

Many front line workers who wear masks without ear savers found themselves in pain. So Gutierrez used his 3D printer to help alleviate the problem.

“All in all, I’ve probably made 100 face shields and I’m probably approaching 3,000 ear savers,” Gutierrez said.

They’ve been distributed to area hospitals, grocery stores, even police agencies and fire departments in Firestone.

“Doing this may be repetitive and not as detailed as the costumes I make — but it’s every bit as fulfilling as completing a costume,” Gutierrez said.

Other members of Colorado’s cosplay community have been donating their time to create similar items.