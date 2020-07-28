Family grows food on property during pandemic to donate to Community Table

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada resident who was planning to grow and sell flowers from her property decides to grow vegetables instead to help feed people affected by COVID-19.

When Krista and husband Justin Kushik had their twin boys Fletcher and Harrison, they moved from downtown Denver to a very special piece of land in Arvada.

“It felt magical. It felt like it was meant to be shared, and that was always going to be part of our plan,” Krista Kushik said.

The plan was to grow flowers, while raising their children on this picturesque and historic property. Fate, however, had other plans. The pandemic got Kushik thinking about growing something else instead.

“This is where I find my Zen, and looked at the fields and kind of realized maybe they were meant to be filled with something other than flowers,” Kushik said.

So instead of growing chrysanthemums, she is growing cucumbers, zucchinis, peppers and tomatoes.

Kushik takes the fresh picked produce to the non-profit Community Table in Arvada. “Ninety percent of the food is donated, we purchased certain things like milk and eggs every once in a while,” Rocky Baldassere said, Community Table feeding the future program manager.

The Community Table provides food, free of charge, to hungry people. Thanks, in part, to the little family on the hill.