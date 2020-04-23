Denver pharmacy and liquor store delivering groceries and prescriptions to vulnerable customers

DENVER (KDVR) – Despite the stressful COVID-19 news that surrounds her, Kristin Holmes, the owner of Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Congress Park, says her husband has noticed a little pep in her step, in recent weeks.

He said, “‘You know, for the last several days, you’ve been a lot happier when you come home from work,’ and I’m like, ‘Really? Like during a pandemic?'” she giggled.

Holmes is feeling a little happier because she’s adjusted how her locally owned pharmacy operates to help accommodate customers who may prefer to stay home during this uncertain time.

“We know our patients. We love our patients. And they love us back,” she said. “It just highlights what we can do and what we’re willing to do for the community that other big box chains just don’t do.”

Holmes recruited her mother and step-father, Debbi and Mike Crowl, to help make free prescription, grocery and liquor deliveries to her customers from her store.

“It’s getting people what they want, what they need, and trying to keep a smile on people’s faces,” said Holmes, who says she is sometimes asked to make wine recommendations while she prepares prescriptions.

Longtime senior-aged customers, Bob and Sally Vogel, said the service has come in handy in recent weeks, as they have been sheltering in place without going to the grocery store.

“Older people are susceptible to the virus, so we’re being very cautious,” said Sally Vogel.

“They’re not only essential during this crisis, that’s an essential establishment to our neighborhood all the time,” said Bob Vogel of Kristin’s business.

The Crowls recently delivered some medication to the Vogels’ front doorstep.

“Sometimes, I think that we’re bringing the only person that (customers are) seeing all day, and I think it’s nice to have someone smile and say hello,” said Debbi Crowl.

Holmes said she created senior shopping hours at her store to make the elderly population feel a little safer.

She also now has a physician’s assistant working out of the pharmacy to help alleviate stress on the local urgent care system.

The PA sees patients in Holmes’ husband’s audiology clinic, which is temporarily shut down during the pandemic.

“She can do migraines, UTIs…people are just not wanting to go out places right now, and so she can help with that,” said Holmess.

Holmes said her goal is to continue to be part of the community and help where she is needed.

“When you get beyond that feeling of existential dread that we’re all facing, it’s just so nice that I have so many community members thanking us for what we’re doing here,” she said. “It just makes me feel good that we’re able to show people what we can do.