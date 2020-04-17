Denver campaign pays restaurants to deliver meals to hospitals

DENVER (KDVR) — A trending GoFundMe campaign is putting restaurants to work, and giving nurses and doctors a free meal in the process.

Gretchen TeBrockhorst and her partners at PRIM Communications started Feeding Colorado Heroes three weeks ago, and the concept has more than 450 donors and over $44,000 raised in that time.

“People want to give back and they want to find a way to help right now,” TeBrockhorst said.

About a dozen restaurants and businesses have participated in the campaign,

“A lot of what we’re doing is treading water. We’re trying to feed our own employees,” said Heather Morrison, part-owner of Restaurant Olivia. ” Not only did we benefit, because the order came through us, but we got to deliver the food to the heroes.”

“Refreshing and surprising just to see how many people want to chip in,” TeBrockhorst said.