Denver-area restaurants supporting each other to survive pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Times are tough for restaurants that still don’t know when they can reopen their doors. But in the meantime, some are turning to each other to get by.

Fetein Gebre-Micahel, along with her business partner Yoeseph Assefa, opened Konjo Ethiopian at the new Edgewater Public Market earlier this year. It was there first storefront.

“We were thriving, moving along. Everything was fantastic,” said Gebre-Michael.

That was until the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants to close their doors to diners. Suddenly her dream of running an Ethiopian restaurant was in jeopardy. Then, a friend in the local restaurant business stepped in to help.

Juan Padro owns nearby Tap and Burger Sloan’s Lake along with eight other restaurants in the Denver area.

“If it means taking a couple less orders and moving that to someone who needs that more than I do, then that’s what I want to do,” said Padro.

Padro connected Konjo to Frontline Foods, a grassroots nonprofit raising money to order meals from restaurants to feed frontline workers.

“Just the restaurant community coming together, Juan being one of them, and just seeing like how can we truly empower smaller businesses and get them through this,” explained Bittney Myer with the Denver chapter of Frontline.

Padro isn’t just passing orders on to Konjo; he’s also letting Konjo borrow a kitchen at one of his restaurants and staff members too so they have the space and manpower to fulfill the new orders from Frontline.

“It means everything to us because without it, we probably would’t be able to stay afloat,” said Gebre-Michael.

Padro said he hopes other restaurant groups getting by can reach out to smaller restaurants who need extra support.

“If you can, and you have the bandwidth to help out, you should,” said Padro.

For more information on Frontline Foods and how you can help, visit their website.