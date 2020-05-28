CU Boulder student who fell from 3rd-floor balcony making an incredible recovery



CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Jonny Landis has come a long way in the last 14 months.

“I’m now living a limit-free life,” the 20-year-old Castle Rock resident said.

But it has been a long road. In March 2019, the University of Colorado Boulder student fell from a third-floor apartment balcony in Boulder.

“I just lost my balance, and I did fall 32 feet,” Landis said.

He landed on his right shoulder, and the right side of his head slammed into the concrete.

His mother, father and two sisters were told to expect the worst.

“They told us the first night that we were going to keep Jonny alive on the machines until our older sister got home to be able to say goodbye to him,” said his sister Kate.

But it wasn’t Jonny’s time. He was in a coma for 36 days but he pulled through and fought hard. His family, fraternity brothers and Rock Canyon High School teammates all stood by his side.

“Prayers really did save my life,” Jonny said.

He spent nine months in hospitals and rehabilitation facilities learning to walk and talk again.

He is deaf in his right ear and working on issues in his right eye, but his memory is greatly improved.

“I can just live my life,” he said.

Jonny is now golfing, weight lifting and participating in fitness challenges.

“It’s just shocking that he’s been able to recover and stay so positive throughout the entire thing,” said his sister Madeline.

Jonny is hoping to take a class at CU in the coming months, and he’s inspiring his family every step of the way.

“We’re so proud of him, and he’s just a joy. He’s an absolute joy,” said his mother Gina.